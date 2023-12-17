Israeli forces bulldoze parts of Gaza hospital killing dozens, Latin Patriarchate 'concerned' over senseless tragedy

By Online Desk

Israeli forces stormed and bulldozed parts of Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza on Saturday, burying alive and killing dozens of patients and injured displaced Palestinians, according to a video uploaded by Al-Jazeera videographer and reporter Anas al-Sharif, according to The New Arab.

Kamal Adwan has been under direct siege for nine days in a row, with reports of the Israeli forces shooting at anything within its vicinity. The structure now appears to be almost completely destroyed, the report said.

Moreover, reports quoting Anadolu Agency said that around 12 Palestinians were killed and 20 wounded following Israeli strikes at a home in Deir Al-Balah refugee camp in Central Gaza.

The Israeli army reportedly said that an Israeli officer and a solider were killed and two officers and three other soldiers seriously wounded in ongoing battles in northern and southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has expressed great concern after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) murdered two Christian women-- a woman and her daughter-- while they were on their way to the Sister's Convent on December 16, 2023. A sniper of the IDF murdered the women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, where the majority of Christian families have taken refuge since the start of the war. The victims have been identified as Nahida and her daughter Samar. Seven more people were shot and wounded as they tried to protect others inside the church compound.

"No warning was given, no notification was provided. They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents," a statement issued by the Patriarchate said.

"Earlier in the morning, a rocket fired from an IDF tank targeted the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Theresa (Missionaries of Charity). The Convent is home to over 54 disabled persons and is part of the church compound, which was signaled as a place of worship since the begining of the war," the statement noted.

The building's generator (the only source of electricity) and the fuel resources were destroyed. Two more rockets fired by an IDF tank, targeted the same convent and rendered the home uninhabitable. The 54 disabled persons are currently displaced without access to the respirators that some of them need to survive.

"We express our closeness and condolences to the families affected by this senseless tragedy," the statement said.



