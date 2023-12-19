Home World

One of the last remaining Gaza hospitals out of action after Israeli army assault: Director

Militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad accuse Israel, which denies responsibility and blames a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad for that blast.

Published: 19th December 2023 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad accuse Israel, which denies responsibility and blames a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad for that blast. (Photo |AP)

Militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad accuse Israel, which denies responsibility and blames a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad for that blast. (Photo |AP)

By AFP

One of the last remaining hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip stopped operating on Tuesday after being stormed by the Israeli army, its director said.

Fadel Naim told AFP Israeli troops had attacked the Al-Ahli hospital and arrested doctors, medical staff and patients, destroying part of the building's grounds.

Israel's attack has "put the hospital out of action", he said. "We can't receive any patients or injured."

At least four people who were wounded by Israeli fire on Monday died on Tuesday after being injured in the Al-Ahli assault, he said.

"According to our information, there are dozens of wounded in the surrounding streets," he said.

Al-Ahli, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab hospital, was already heavily damaged by an explosion in its car park on October 17, resulting in at least dozens of deaths.

Militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad accuse Israel, which denies responsibility and blames a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad for that blast.

ALSO READ | Israel strikes south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north as war grinds on with renewed US support

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

Israeli troops have previously raided other medical facilities in Gaza, including Al-Shifa, the territory's largest hospital, which is now functioning at minimal capacity with a very small team.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization said the Al-Ahli hospital was receiving "critical patients" from Al-Shifa for surgery.

The Al-Shifa emergency department, devastated by Israeli bombardments, is "a blood bath" and "in need of resuscitation", the WHO said.

Israel is facing mounting international pressure over the rising civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals in Gaza.

The deadliest ever war in the narrow territory began after Hamas militants poured across the border and launched a brutal attack that left 1,139 people dead in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.

Some 250 people were abducted by militants during the attack and taken to the Gaza Strip.

In Israel's retaliatory assault against Hamas, at least 19,667 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Palestinian territory, according to the health ministry there.

READ MORE | Gaza war: US working over new hostage release deal, scaling-down conflict but says no timetable

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaza Israel Hamas war Gaza war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp