Home World

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyright infringement

The suit accuses OpenAI and Microsoft of "using The Times's content without payment to create products that substitute for The Times and steal audiences away from it."

Published: 27th December 2023 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

WASHINGTON: The New York Times has sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft in a US court on Wednesday, alleging that the companies' powerful AI models used millions of articles for training its bots without permission.

Through their AI chatbots, the companies "seek to free-ride on The Times's massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment," the lawsuit said.

It accuses OpenAI and Microsoft of "using The Times's content without payment to create products that substitute for The Times and steal audiences away from it."

The complaint cites several examples when a chatbot provided users with near-verbatim excerpts from Times articles that would otherwise require a paid subscription to view, the article went on to observe.

The suit does not include an exact monetary demand. But it says the defendants should be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times's uniquely valuable works." It also calls for the companies to destroy any chatbot models and training data that use copyrighted material from The Times, The Times article on the lawsuit noted.

The suit follows a halt in negotiations involving The Times, Microsoft and OpenAI possibly over compensations and safeguards around the use of content. 

ALSO READ: 

India’s Artificial Intelligence dilemmas

Chatty robot ElliQ helps seniors in US fight loneliness through AI companionship

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New York Times Open AI Microsoft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp