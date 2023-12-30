Home World

South Africa files ICJ case accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

Published: 30th December 2023 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

THE HAGUE: South Africa launched a case on Friday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were "genocidal" acts in Gaza.

According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza".

In The Hague application, South Africa also says that Israel has been acting "with the requisite specific intent...to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which has previously denied charges that its military was using disproportionate force in its war on Hamas in Gaza.

The war started by the violent by Hamas on Israel on October 7 is nearing its twelfth week, with vast areas of northern Gaza in ruins and Israeli air strikes and ground combat focussing on central and southern districts.

Gunmen of Hamas launched an attack on October 7 that left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The Palestinian militants also took about 250 people hostage -- more than half of whom remain captive inside the war zone, some of them believed dead.

Israel's relentless military campaign since then has killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

