Home World

Double-amputee Anthony Lowe's is latest killing of black man by police in US

A grainy video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Published: 01st February 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tyre Nichols Death

The Memphis police chief disbanded the city's so-called Scorpion unit iting a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Anthony Lowe, 36, a double amputee and wheelchair user was shot dead by the police in the US.

The January 26 police shooting in southeastern Los Angeles is reportedly the latest killing of a black man to set off protests, even as the 29-year-old Tyre Nichols is to be remembered at a funeral service on Wednesday for the life he lived. Five police officers were charged with second-degree murder for beating up Nichols which led to his death.

A spokesperson for the family of Anthony Lowe told CBS News that he was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was shot.

A grainy video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, in a statement issued on January 30, the Huntington Park Police Department said its officers were responding to a stabbing on the afternoon of January. 26. The attacker was later identified as Lowe. He was carrying a 12-inch butcher knife. Reports suggested that when the police officers attempted to detain the man, he allegedly ignored verbal orders and “threatened to advance or throw the knife at the officers.” They also said they tasered the suspect twice. When the suspect continued to threaten officers with the butcher knife, the officers-involved shot at him.

ALSO READ | US: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

Yatoya Toy, Lowe’s sister, told the Los Angeles Times that her brother’s legs were amputated last year after an altercation with law enforcement in Texas.

Lowe’s mother Dorothy said, “This situation is worse than George Floyd. When these videos go out, it’s going to be all bad.”

The family has not commented on Lowe’s alleged involvement in the stabbing incident, according to Time magazine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthony Lowe Tyre Nichols
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp