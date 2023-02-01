Home World

Russia hands jail term to exiled veteran journalist over comments on Ukraine

Investigators launched the probe in March last year, saying Nevzorov had intentionally published "misleading information" with "inaccurate photographs of civilians affected by the shelling".

Published: 01st February 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

A destroyed Russian tank stands across the road of a church in the town of Sviatohirsk, Ukraine

A destroyed Russian tank stands across the road of a church in the town of Sviatohirsk, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced in absentia veteran journalist Alexander Nevzorov to eight years in prison for spreading "false information" about Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

The verdict is the latest in a series of high-profile rulings under new legislation that opponents of the Kremlin say was designed to criminalise criticism of the conflict.

Nevzorov, 64, came under pressure from authorities for alleging that Russian forces deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine that was captured by Moscow after a long siege.

"Journalist Alexander Glebovich Nevzorov was found guilty ... and sentenced to imprisonment for a period of eight years," the press service for Moscow courts said in a statement on Telegram.

Prosecutors had requested a sentence of nine years in jail.

ALSO READ | Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

Nevzorov has left Russia and did not take part in the hearings.

Investigators launched the probe in March last year, saying Nevzorov had intentionally published "misleading information" with "inaccurate photographs of civilians affected by the shelling".

He was designated a "foreign agent" one month later, a branding that carries Soviet-era connotations and piles bureaucratic pressure on people hit with the label.

ALSO READ | Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army chief
 

Nevzorov is a former member of parliament and his popular YouTube channel boasts nearly two million subscribers.

After the Kremlin ordered troops into Ukraine last February, Russia introduced new legislation criminalising what authorities consider to be false or damaging information about the Russian army and the offensive.

Several politicians and public figures have faced jail terms under the new law, including opposition councillor Ilya Yashin, who was sentenced to eight and a half year behind bars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine-Russia war Alexander Nevzorov Russian journalist jail term
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp