Home World

'Verifying reports': China says it is working to get facts on flying spy balloon over US 

The discovery comes just days before an expected visit to China by US Secretary of State Blinken, with managing heightened tensions between the two powers at the top of the agenda.

Published: 03rd February 2023 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont.. (Photo | AP)

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China said Friday it was working to verify the facts around US claims that Beijing flew a spy balloon over its territory, warning against "hype" over the issue.

The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the northwest United States, reviving tensions between the two countries just days ahead of a rare visit to Beijing by top US diplomat Antony Blinken.

"Verification is underway" over the reports, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing, adding that "until the facts are clear, making conjectures and hyping up the issue will not help to properly resolve it".

"China is a responsible country and always abides strictly by international law. We have no intention of violating the territory or airspace of any sovereign country," she said.

"(We) hope that both sides will handle (the situation) with mutual calm and prudence," she added.

A senior US defence official told reporters Thursday that shooting the balloon down had been considered, but that it had been decided doing so would endanger too many people on the ground.

"Clearly, the intent of this balloon is for surveillance," added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said that the balloon had flown over areas that contained sensitive airbases and nuclear missiles in underground silos, but that the Pentagon did not believe it constituted a particularly dangerous intelligence threat.

The discovery comes just days before an expected visit to China by US Secretary of State Blinken, with managing heightened tensions between the two powers at the top of the agenda.

At the briefing, Mao said she had no information to share on Blinken's visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pentagon Chinese spy balloon
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp