16 killed, 66 injured in multi-vehicle collision in China

Published: 05th February 2023 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BEIJING:  At least 16 people were killed and 66 others injured after a multi-vehicle collision occurred in central China's Hunan province, a media report said on Sunday.

The accidents happened on Saturday evening when a total of 49 vehicles collided within 10 minutes on the Xuchang- Guangzhou Highway in the Hunan province's Changsha city, the state-run CGTN's news portal reported.

"In the accident, 16 people were killed and 66 others injured," said the report, quoting the local traffic police department.

All the injured people have been sent to hospitals, among them eight were seriously injured but are in a stable condition.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to the site to guide the handling of the accidents, the report said.

An investigation into the matter and the settlement of the aftermath are currently underway.

