At least five wounded in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta

Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment has been reported. 

Published: 05th February 2023 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

A huge explosion is heard near the Quetta Police headquarters in Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By Online Desk

 At least five were injured in a bomb blast at Quetta in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The blast took place near the FC Mussa checkpoint, near the Quetta Police headquarters and the entrance of Quetta Cantonment, leaving more than five people injured on Sunday morning, according to the Pakistani newspaper, Dawn

Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU — The Balochistan Post - English (@TBPEnglish) February 5, 2023

A rescue official who is leading the operation told Dawn that the injured persons have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Quetta.

He said police and emergency teams have arrived at the site and the area has been cordoned off.

The blast comes days after a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on Monday in the high-security zone in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city, killing at least 100 people and wounding more than 150 others, mostly policemen.

