Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria: World leaders offer condolences, pledge to send assistance

By Online Desk

A 7.8-magnitude pre-dawn quake on Monday, whose epicentre was near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, wiped out entire sections of cities in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria. Officials have put the combined death toll at more than 2,300.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US president, Joe Biden, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and many leaders offered condolences and assistance to Turkey and Syria.

Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives and damages caused by the earthquake. He offered condolences to the bereaved families. He said, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.” Modi assured all possible assistance to the people of Turkey.

US President Joe Biden tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance."

UN secretary general António Guterres said he was deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye & Syria. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. In a tweet, he said the UN stands ready to support emergency response efforts.

ALSO READ | Over 2,300 people killed as powerful earthquakes rock Turkey and Syria

French President Emmanuel Macron said France stood ready to provide emergency aid: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Macron tweeted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted saying, "We are following the news of the #earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region with deep concern. The number of victims is continuing to rise. We mourn with their loved ones and fear for those trapped under the rubble. Germany will be sure to send support. #Türkiye #Syria."

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau tweeted: "The reports and images from Turkey and Syria are devastating. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these major earthquakes, and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones. Canada stands ready to provide assistance."

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad offered condolences for the victims of the earthquake that struck the country Monday, and pledged to send rescue teams and assistance.

A 7.8-magnitude pre-dawn quake on Monday, whose epicentre was near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, wiped out entire sections of cities in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria. Officials have put the combined death toll at more than 2,300. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US president, Joe Biden, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and many leaders offered condolences and assistance to Turkey and Syria. Modi expressed anguish over the loss of lives and damages caused by the earthquake. He offered condolences to the bereaved families. He said, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy.” Modi assured all possible assistance to the people of Turkey. US President Joe Biden tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance." UN secretary general António Guterres said he was deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye & Syria. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. In a tweet, he said the UN stands ready to support emergency response efforts. ALSO READ | Over 2,300 people killed as powerful earthquakes rock Turkey and Syria French President Emmanuel Macron said France stood ready to provide emergency aid: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Macron tweeted. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted saying, "We are following the news of the #earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region with deep concern. The number of victims is continuing to rise. We mourn with their loved ones and fear for those trapped under the rubble. Germany will be sure to send support. #Türkiye #Syria." Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau tweeted: "The reports and images from Turkey and Syria are devastating. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these major earthquakes, and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones. Canada stands ready to provide assistance." Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad offered condolences for the victims of the earthquake that struck the country Monday, and pledged to send rescue teams and assistance.