Home World

Miscreants vandalise 14 Hindu temples in northwestern Bangladesh

In temple sites, idols were either destroyed or found in pond waters.

Published: 06th February 2023 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Earlier this year, ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalized in Bangladesh's Dhaka. (Photo | Twitter)

In this file image, view of ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka which was vandalized early last year (2022). (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DHAKA: Unidentified miscreants vandalised 14 Hindu temples in northwestern Bangladesh in a series of orchestrated attacks overnight, police said on Sunday.

"Unidentified people carried out the attacks under the cover of darkness, vandalising idols in 14 temples in three unions (lowest local government tier)," said Bidyanath Barman, a Hindu community leader at Baliadangi) "upazila" or "sub-district" in Thakurgaon.

Barman, the general secretary of the upazila's Puja Celebration Council, said some of the idols were destroyed while some were found in pond waters along the temple sites.

"We are in the dark about their (culprits) identity but we want to bring them to justice after investigations," Barman said.

The Hindu community leader and union parishad chairman Samar Chattarjee said the region was always known to be an area of excellent interfaith harmony as "no such heinous incident took place here in the past."

"The (majority) Muslim community does not have any dispute with us (Hindus)...we just cannot understand who could be these culprits," he said.

Baliadangi police station's officer in-charge Khairul Anam said the attacks took place between Saturday night and Sunday dawn at several villages.

"It clearly appears to be a case of an orchestrated attack to disrupt the peaceful situation of the country," Thakurgaon's police chief Jahangir Hossain told reporters at one of the temple sites.

He added that a police investigation was launched immediately to track down the miscreants.

"I assure you they will have to face stern legal actions," he said.

"This (attack) is the manifestation of a conspiracy against peace and communal harmony...this is a serious crime and the perpetrators will face the music," Thakurgaon's deputy commissioner or administrative chief Mahbubur Rahman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu temples Bangladesh
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp