Sri Lanka seeks further assistance from India in health sector

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka has sought India’s support in the health sector in terms of receiving medicines and a possible government-to-government procurement mechanism.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, met with Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Madaviya, on Wednesday and made a few requests which would broaden and deepen cooperation in the health sector.

"The process for Sri Lankan importers procuring medicines from India, effective and efficient utilisation of the existing Indian line of credit to purchase essential medicines and a possible government-to-government mechanism to procure medicines from India,’’ said a spokesperson from Sri Lankan High Commission."

High Commissioner Moragoda also requested Mandaviya to explore the possibility of providing post-doctoral training opportunities for Sri Lankan medical professionals in Indian medical institutions.

Sri Lanka is also exploring opportunities for Indian companies to establish Joint Ventures and bring in investments for establishing pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in designated zones in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Moragoda thanked Dr Mandaviya for helping in sanctioning a line of credit of $55 million in 2022 to enable them to procure urea for the Yala paddy cultivation.

