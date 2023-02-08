Home World

Sri Lanka seeks further assistance from India in health sector

Moragoda also requested Mandaviya to explore the possibility of providing post-doctoral training opportunities for Sri Lankan medical professionals in Indian medical institutions.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda (L), meets with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Feb. 8, 2023. (Photo | Twitter)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka has sought India’s support in the health sector in terms of receiving medicines and a possible government-to-government procurement mechanism.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, met with Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Madaviya, on Wednesday and made a few requests which would broaden and deepen cooperation in the health sector.

"The process for Sri Lankan importers procuring medicines from India, effective and efficient utilisation of the existing Indian line of credit to purchase essential medicines and a possible government-to-government mechanism to procure medicines from India,’’ said a spokesperson from Sri Lankan High Commission."

High Commissioner Moragoda also requested Mandaviya to explore the possibility of providing post-doctoral training opportunities for Sri Lankan medical professionals in Indian medical institutions.

Sri Lanka is also exploring opportunities for Indian companies to establish Joint Ventures and bring in investments for establishing pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in designated zones in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Moragoda thanked Dr Mandaviya for helping in sanctioning a line of credit of $55 million in 2022 to enable them to procure urea for the Yala paddy cultivation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Sri Lanka Healthcare Mansukh Mandaviya Indo Lankan Ties
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp