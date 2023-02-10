Home World

IMF says 'considerable progress' made as Pakistan visit ends

"Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances," the IMF statement said.

Published: 10th February 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The IMF said Friday that progress was made during crisis talks with cash-strapped Pakistan, but no deal was announced as they wrapped up an urgent visit to the country.

Islamabad agreed to a $6.5 billion loan package with the international lender in 2019 and has been battling to unlock a crucial tranche of cash as the threat of national bankruptcy looms.

"Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances," the IMF statement said.

"Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalise the implementation details of these policies."

Pakistan's economy is in dire straits, stricken by a balance of payments crisis as it attempts to service high levels of external debt amid political chaos and deteriorating security.

The International Monetary Fund delegation landed last week to thrash out tough conditions that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called "beyond imagination".

Talks over the latest loan instalment have been stalled for months, with the government pleading with friendly nations to help them avoid painful demands of the global lender ahead of elections due later this year.

ALSO READ | Cash-strapped Pakistan reaches deal with IMF over stalled bailout package

Analysts warn that rejecting conditions and pushing Pakistan to the brink would have severe political consequences for the ruling parties, but so will agreeing to IMF measures raising the cost of living.

On Thursday, the central bank released fresh data warning its forex reserves had plunged $170 million in a week, standing at just $2.9 billion as of last Friday.

The IMF wants the nuclear-armed nation to boost its pitifully low tax base, end tax exemptions for the export sector, and raise artificially low petrol, electricity and gas prices meant to help low-income families.

It is also pushing for Pakistan to keep a sustainable amount of US dollars in the bank through guarantees of further support from friendly nations Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE, as well as the World Bank.

ALSO READ | Oil industry in Pakistan on verge of 'collapse' amid liquidity crisis 

The world's fifth-most populous nation is no longer issuing letters of credit, except for essential food and medicine, causing a backlog of shipping containers at a Karachi port stuffed with stock the country can no longer afford.

Meanwhile, industries warned the logjam of cargo would increasingly cause factories to shut, having a cascading effect on employment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan-IMF deal Pakistan economic crisis IMF
India Matters
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Noisy scenes in LS: Mandaviya accuses DMK, Cong of misleading people on issue of AIIMs Madurai
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US planning to resume 'domestic visa revalidation' on pilot basis to benefit H-1B visa holders 
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Most Adani Group stocks slide in morning trade; Adani Enterprises falls 10 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to be first in India to have undersea station 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp