Mob lynches man in Pakistan over blasphemy allegations

By IANS

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police, Usman Anwar, on Saturday suspended two senior cops for failing to prevent a mob from lynching a man over blasphemy allegations in Nankana Sahib, media reports said.

The IG took notice of the incident as videos circulating on social media purportedly showed a violent mob outside a police station in Nankana Sahib, Dawn reported.

"Total madness!!! An angry mob attacked the police station in Nankana Sahib. Reportedly, a man accused of blasphemy was killed and his body was burnt by the mob. Apparently, the police were unable to control the situation," read a tweet.

In one video, the mob could be seen scaling the large gates of what appeared to be the Warburton police station, and opening it, after which the rowdy crowd outside storms the building, Dawn report said.

A second video showed young children -- purportedly part of the mob -- smiling inside the police station, as broken glass and overturned furniture could be seen strewn about.

The police statement said the IG has suspended Nankana Sahib circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton SHO Feroz Bhatti.

The IG further directed the Internal Accountability Branch DIG Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to reach the spot and submit an inquiry report.

"No one is allowed to take the law into their hands no matter how influential they are," the IG was quoted as saying.

"Strict department and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, as well as the perpetrators of negligence and incompetence," the IG asserted.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, condemned the incident, saying it was regrettable the way the charged mob attacked the blasphemy accused, Dawn reported.

"Inhuman torture and killing a person accused of blasphemy and attacking the police station is regrettable and condemnable," Ashrafi said in a tweet.

