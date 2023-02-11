Home World

Mob lynches man in Pakistan over blasphemy allegations

"No one is allowed to take the law into their hands no matter how influential they are," the IG was quoted as saying.

Published: 11th February 2023 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By IANS

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police, Usman Anwar, on Saturday suspended two senior cops for failing to prevent a mob from lynching a man over blasphemy allegations in Nankana Sahib, media reports said.

The IG took notice of the incident as videos circulating on social media purportedly showed a violent mob outside a police station in Nankana Sahib, Dawn reported.

"Total madness!!! An angry mob attacked the police station in Nankana Sahib. Reportedly, a man accused of blasphemy was killed and his body was burnt by the mob. Apparently, the police were unable to control the situation," read a tweet.

In one video, the mob could be seen scaling the large gates of what appeared to be the Warburton police station, and opening it, after which the rowdy crowd outside storms the building, Dawn report said.

A second video showed young children -- purportedly part of the mob -- smiling inside the police station, as broken glass and overturned furniture could be seen strewn about.

The police statement said the IG has suspended Nankana Sahib circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton SHO Feroz Bhatti.

The IG further directed the Internal Accountability Branch DIG Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to reach the spot and submit an inquiry report.

"No one is allowed to take the law into their hands no matter how influential they are," the IG was quoted as saying.

"Strict department and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, as well as the perpetrators of negligence and incompetence," the IG asserted.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, condemned the incident, saying it was regrettable the way the charged mob attacked the blasphemy accused, Dawn reported.

"Inhuman torture and killing a person accused of blasphemy and attacking the police station is regrettable and condemnable," Ashrafi said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mob lynching blasphemy Pakistan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp