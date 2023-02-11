Home World

Turkey quake: Body of missing Indian found under rubble of hotel

With his face crushed beyond recognition, the victim was identified with a tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing thousands of people. It was followed by at least 20 aftershocks and three more big earthquakes. (Photo | AP)

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing thousands of people. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOTDWAR(UTTARAKHAND): An Indian national missing in Turkey since the massive earthquake on February 6 was found dead on Saturday in the rubble of a hotel where he was staying.

Vijay Kumar Gaud, who hailed from Uttarakhand's Pauri district and was working for a Bengaluru-based company, had gone to Turkey on an official assignment.

With his face crushed beyond recognition, Gaud was identified with a tattoo of the word "Om" on one of his hands, his family said here quoting Indian embassy officials. His clothes had been found on Friday.

"We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip," the Indian embassy in Turkiye tweeted.

Gaud was a resident of Padampur area in Kotdwar in the Pauri district. His wife and son, who were hoping for some positive news, were inconsolable as their worst fears had come true.

Friends and relatives flocked to Gaud's house to express their condolences to the bereaved family.

His body will first be flown to Istanbul and then taken to Delhi. It may take three days for his body to reach Kotdwar, family sources said quoting Indian embassy officials.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family," the embassy said on Twitter.

Gaud worked for Oxy Plant India Pvt Ltd and was on an official assignment, his elder brother Arun Kumar Gaud said. "His phone rings but no one responds," Arun had told PTI after his brother went missing.

His wife and six-year-old son had last talked to him on the phone on February 5 and he was to return to India on February 20, he had said.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said on Wednesday that an Indian was missing and 10 others were stuck but safe in remote regions following the quake.

The number of Indians residing in Turkiye was around 3,000, out of which about 1,800 live in and around Istanbul, while 250 were in Ankara and the rest were spread all over the country, according to officials.

The hotel where Gaud was staying collapsed on the morning of February 6 when the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkiye leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

Over 25,000 people have died in the region due to the temblor.

IN PHOTOS | Death toll and grief climb as earthquakes devastate Turkey, Syria

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Turkey Earthquake Turkey-Syria Earthquake Indian Missing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp