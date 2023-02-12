Home World

'Radar anomaly' detected, but no 'object' found over Montana: US military

North American air defense "detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate.

Published: 12th February 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

The US military drones (File | AFP)

The US military drones (File | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Airspace was closed over part of the state of Montana on Saturday and a fighter jet was sent to investigate a "radar anomaly" but the plane did not find anything unusual in the sky, the US military said.

North American air defense "detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits," a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command said.

Officials "will continue to monitor the situation," the statement added, only hours after a joint US-Canadian operation shot down an object over the Yukon territory in Canada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airspace Montana radar anomaly
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp