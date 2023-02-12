Home World

Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests

Published: 12th February 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 11:54 AM

Israelis protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TEL AVIV: Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the street in several cities across the country on Saturday, protesting judicial overhaul plans by Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Critics say measures introduced by the new hard-line government would weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and grant more power to politicians.

Protesters say that would undermine democracy.

The rift over the power of courts is deepening as the government is set to introduce some of the legislations in parliament on Monday amid calls for partial strikes by businesses and professional groups.

For the sixth week, protesters pressed on with large rallies, with the main one in the central city of Tel Aviv and several smaller gatherings in other cities.

