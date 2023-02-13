Turkey, Syria quake: Death toll crosses 35,000; Syrians struggle to get aid

By Associated Press

ADIYAMAN (TURKEY): Thousands who survived the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago are pondering what comes next. While many have been evacuated from the devastated region, others are staying by wrecked homes as the search for missing loved ones continues.

Rescuers found a woman alive 174 hours after the first quake struck, but reports of rescues were coming less often as the time since the quake reaches the limits of the human body's ability to survive without water, especially in freezing temperatures.

The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6. They killed over 35,000, with the toll expected to rise considerably as search teams find more bodies, and reduced much of towns and cities inhabited by millions to fragments of concrete and twisted metal. Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from the tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.

On Monday rescuers from Istanbul pulled a woman named Naide Umay from a collapsed building in the hard-hit city of Antakya. Earlier, a 40-year-old woman was rescued from the wreckage of a 5-story building in the town of Islahiye, in Gaziantep province, while a 60-year-old was rescued in Besni, in Adiyaman province.

A week after the quakes hit, many people were still without shelter in the streets. Some survivors were still waiting in front of collapsed buildings for the bodies of their loved ones to be retrieved. In the village of Polat, in Malatya province, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the epicentre, almost no houses were left standing. Residents were trying to salvage refrigerators, washing machines and other goods from wrecked homes.

Resident Zehra Kurukafa said not enough tents had arrived, forcing up to four families to share the tents that were available. "We sleep in the mud, all together with two, three, even four families. There aren't enough tents," she said.

In the city of Adiyaman, 25-year-old Musa Bozkurt was waiting for a vehicle to transport him and others to the city of Afyon, in western Turkey. "We're going away but we have no idea what will happen when we get there," Bozkurt said. "We have no goal. Even if there was (a plan) what good will it be after this hour? I no longer have my father or my uncle. What do I have left?" he said.

Fuat Ekinci, a 55-year farmer, was reluctant to leave his home in rural Adiyaman for Afyon despite the destruction, saying he didn't have the means to live elsewhere and had fields that need to be tended. "Those who have the means are leaving, but we're poor," he said. "The government says, go and live there a month or two. How do I leave my home? My fields are here, this is my home, how do I leave it behind?"

Relatives of three people killed in the earthquake pray as they are buried at Sehir cemetery in Malatya, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo | AP)

'Almost at an end'

Volunteers from across Turkey have mobilized to help millions of survivors, including a group of volunteer chefs and restaurant owners who served traditional food such as beans and rice and lentil soup to survivors in downtown Adiyaman. Other volunteers continued with the rescue efforts. But Eduardo Reinoso Angulo, a professor at the Institute of Engineering at the National Autonomous University of Mexico said the likelihood of finding people alive was "very, very small now."

The lead author of a 2017 study involving deaths inside buildings struck by earthquakes, Reinoso said that the odds of survival for people trapped in wreckage fall dramatically after five days, and are near zero after nine days, although there have been exceptions. David Alexander, a professor of emergency planning and management at University College London, agreed, saying the window for pulling people alive from the rubble is "almost at an end."

But, he said, the odds were not very good, to begin with. Many of the buildings were so poorly constructed that they collapsed into very small pieces, leaving very few spaces large enough for people to survive in, Alexander said. "If a frame building of some kind goes over, generally speaking, we do find open spaces in a heap of rubble where we can tunnel in," Alexander said. "Looking at some of these photographs from Turkey and from Syria, there just aren't the spaces."

Rescue workers pull out a Syrian migrant from under the rubble of a destroyed building, in Antakya, southern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Wintery conditions further reduce the window for survival. Temperatures in the region have fallen to minus 6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight. "The typical way the body compensates for hypothermia is shivering — and shivering requires a lot of calories," said Dr Stephanie Lareau, a professor of emergency medicine at Virginia Tech. "So if somebody's deprived of food for a number of days and exposed to cold temperatures, they're probably going to succumb to hypothermia more rapidly."

Many in Turkey blame faulty construction for the vast devastation, and authorities have begun targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed. At least 131 people were under investigation for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes, officials said. Turkey has introduced construction codes that meet earthquake-engineering standards, but experts say the codes are rarely enforced.

Syrians struggle to get aid, rebuild

In Syria, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that the international community has failed to provide aid. Visiting the Turkish-Syrian border Sunday, Griffiths said Syrians are "looking for international help that hasn't arrived."

"We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria. They rightly feel abandoned," he said, adding, "My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as fast as we can."

The earthquake death toll in Syria's northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue group the White Helmets. The overall death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, although the 1,387 deaths reported for government-held parts of the country hadn't been updated in days. Turkey's death toll was 31,643 as of Sunday.

In the Syrian capital of Damascus, the head of the World Health Organization warned that the pain will ripple forward, calling the disaster an "unfolding tragedy that's affecting millions."

"The compounding crises of conflict, COVID, cholera, economic decline, and now the earthquake have taken an unbearable toll," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Rescue workers clear the rubble from collapsed houses in Atareb, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo | AP)

In Atareb, a town that Syrian rebels still hold after years of fighting government troops, survivors dug through the debris of their homes Sunday, picking up the remnants of their shattered lives and looking for ways to heal after the latest in a series of humanitarian disasters to hit the war-battered area.

Excavators lifted rubble and residents with shovels and picks destroyed columns to even out a demolished building. Dozens of newly displaced families gathered for hot meals from local volunteers and the local opposition-run government. A private citizen went tent to tent to give out wads of cash in a makeshift shelter — the equivalent of about $18 to each family.

Syrians were doing what they have honed over years of crises: relying on themselves to pick up the pieces and move on. “We are licking our own wounds,” said Hekmat Hamoud, who had been displaced twice by Syria’s ongoing conflict before finding himself trapped for hours beneath the rubble.

Syria's northwestern rebel-held enclave, where over 4 million people for years have struggled to cope with ruthless airstrikes and rampant poverty, was hit hard by the Feb. 6 quake. Many in the area were already displaced from the ongoing conflict and lived in crowded tent settlements or buildings weakened by past bombings. The quake killed over 2,000 people in the enclave, and displaced many more for a second time, forcing some to sleep under olive groves in the frigid winter weather.

“l lost everything,” said the father of two Fares Ahmed Abdo, 25, who survived the quake. But his new home and body shop where he fixed motorcycles for a living were destroyed. Once again with barely any shelter and no power nor toilets, he, his wife, two boys and ill mother are crammed in a small tent.

“I am waiting for any help," he said.

Volunteers distribute bread and other food supplies to those who lost their homes at a camp in Killi, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Northwest Syria relies almost entirely on aid for survival, but post-quake international assistance has been slow to reach the area. The first U.N. convoy to reach the area from Turkey was on Thursday — three days after the earthquake. Before that, the only cargo coming across the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Turkey-Syria border was a steady stream of bodies of earthquake victims coming home for burial — Syrian refugees who had fled the war in their country and settled in Turkey but perished in the quake.

Critics of the government of President Bashar Assad say aid funnelled through government-held areas in Syria faces bureaucracy and the risk that authorities will misappropriate or divert the aid to support people close to the government.

A convoy carrying U.N. aid that was scheduled to cross Sunday into rebel-held Idlib from the government area was cancelled after its entry was blocked by the Qaida-affiliated rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which dominates the area. An administrative arm of the group said in a statement declined to receive assistance from government areas.

Strips of northern Syria are held by a patchwork of sometimes-conflicting groups, further hindering aid deliveries. Turkish-backed rebels have blocked aid convoys from reaching earthquake victims that were sent by rival U.S.-backed Kurdish groups in neighbouring areas. "We are trying to tell everyone, put politics aside. This is the time to unite behind the common effort to support the Syrian people," said Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria who landed in Damascus on Sunday.

