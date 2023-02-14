Home World

Germany has great admiration for Indian diplomacy, voice of Delhi heard in Moscow: Security Advisor

Regarding the oil crisis that is impacting the world, he said that Germany and many other countries were benefitting due to oil cap on Russian oil.

Published: 14th February 2023

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Germany has great admiration for Indian diplomacy. However, there are no shortage of mediators. The deadly onslaught of Russia continues in Ukraine, says German Security and Foreign Policy Advisor, Dr Jens Plotner in Delhi on Monday.

"The voice of New Delhi is heard clearly in Moscow. However, we don’t think Russia has any intent to stop the conflict,’’ said Dr Plotner adding that Germany is in the process of training Ukrainians on Leopard tanks that would be use to fight Russia.

"We are training the Ukrainians to use Leopard tanks and create a Squadron to assist them. We can give these tanks to any other country that so desires."

Regarding the oil crisis that is impacting the world, he said that Germany and many other countries were benefitting due to oil cap on Russian oil.

"Despite the challenges due to the ongoing conflict, we in Germany have managed well this winter as we could subsidise the cost of energy. Things will only get better now."

Dr Plotner, met External Affairs Minister, Dr Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval during his visit, which comes ahead of German chancellor Olaf Scholz visit to Delhi later this month.

"`Glad to meet Jens Plotner. We discussed our expanding strategic partnership and exchanged views on the situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific,’’ said Dr Jaishankar.

Dr Plotner said that discussions also included India’s neighbourhood. 

"We have close cooperation with India on counter terrorism and also about immediate risks in the neighbourhood – including Afghanistan." Regarding China, he said that they were concerned about India-China border issues and said, "arms should not speak".

"China is big and powerful. Bigger the country, bigger the responsibility to uphold rule of international order,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Germany is also in need of legal workforce.

"We are happy with Indians coming to Germany to study and then to work, or even directly to work. As there is a backlog of visa clearances, we would like students wanting to study in Germany to plan for their visas in advance,’’ Plotner added.
 

