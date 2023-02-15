BBC I-T 'survey': US says it supports free press, freedom of expression globally

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has said that it supports the importance of a free press, freedom of expression and freedom of religion as universal rights which are the "bedrock of democracies" around the world, including in India.

The remarks by State Department Spokesperson Ned Price came a day after the Income Tax department carried out a 'survey' operation at the British Broadcasting Corporation's offices in Delhi, Mumbai and two other linked locations as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

The 'survey' operation against the BBC in India continued for the second day on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search. Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well," Price told reporters here.

"We support the importance of a free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India's democracy," Price said on Tuesday.

"These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world," he asserted.

When asked if this action went against some of the spirit or value of democracy, Price said, "I couldn't say. We're aware of the facts of these searches, but I'm just not in a position to offer a judgement."

The action came weeks after the UK's public broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question," on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, Indian officials said.

