Home World

BBC I-T 'survey': US says it supports free press, freedom of expression globally

When asked if this action went against some of the spirit or value of democracy, the State Department said it wasn't in a position to offer its judgment over the matter.

Published: 15th February 2023 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

The EU statement specifically linked the ban to BBC reporting on those topics.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has said that it supports the importance of a free press, freedom of expression and freedom of religion as universal rights which are the "bedrock of democracies" around the world, including in India.

The remarks by State Department Spokesperson Ned Price came a day after the Income Tax department carried out a 'survey' operation at the British Broadcasting Corporation's offices in Delhi, Mumbai and two other linked locations as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

The 'survey' operation against the BBC in India continued for the second day on Wednesday.

WATCH

"We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search. Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well," Price told reporters here.

ALSO READ | UK government 'closely monitoring' as BBC tax 'enquiries' in India continue

"We support the importance of a free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India's democracy," Price said on Tuesday.

"These universal rights are the bedrock of democracies around the world," he asserted.

When asked if this action went against some of the spirit or value of democracy, Price said, "I couldn't say. We're aware of the facts of these searches, but I'm just not in a position to offer a judgement."

The action came weeks after the UK's public broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question," on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, Indian officials said.

ALSO READ | Editors Guild 'deeply concerned' about I-T survey at BBC offices

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp