Indian pilgrims on Katas Raj temple complex visit in Pakistan

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday issued 114 visas to a group of Hindu pilgrims. The visas are valid for one week.

Published: 16th February 2023 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, a group of Indian pilgrims will cross over from Wagah into Pakistan and then take a bus to travel a distance of 27 km from Lahore to reach Katas Raj Temple or Qila Katas in the Chakwal district of Punjab.

These temples are considered sacred for Hindus as the waterbody, according to legend, was formed by teardrops of Lord Shiva.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday issued 114 visas to a group of Hindu pilgrims. The visas are valid for one week. (February 16th to 22nd)

Briefing the group, Pakistan High Commission’s Charge d’ Affairs, Salman Sharif, said that Pakistan is committed to preserving the sacred religious sites and providing all possible assistance to pilgrims, irrespective of their faith.

A number of Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan every year to visit the birthplace of Guru Nanak and other Sikh places of pilgrimage like Panja Sahib during various festivals like Gurupurab.

The Pakistan High Commission also stated that they are issuing visas to a large number of Hindus from India on a regular basis to visit their families and friends in Pakistan.

These visas have been granted under the Protocol on visits to religious shrines, in 1974. This is a bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan facilitating their nationals to visit certain religious shrines in both countries. There are 15 locations in Pakistan and five in India covered under this protocol.

