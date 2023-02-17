Home World

Five Syrian kids, their parents die in fire after surviving earthquake

The Syrian family moved to the central region of Konya from the southeastern Turkish city of Nurdagi, which was badly hit by the February 6 temblor.

Survivors gather next to a bonfire outside collapsed buildings after their homes were destroyed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck the border region of Turkey and Syria. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Five Syrian children and their parents died on Friday in a fire that struck a Turkish home they moved to after surviving last week's earthquake, local media reported.

The family had relocated to the central region of Konya from the southeastern Turkish city of Nurdagi, which was badly hit by the February 6 quake, to stay with relatives.

The death toll from the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit southeastern Turkey and Syria has crossed 41,000 -- the deadliest natural disaster in the region in centuries.

The Anadolu state news agency said the five children were aged between four and 13.

"We saw the fire but we could not intervene. A girl was rescued from the window," local resident Muhsin Cakir told Anadolu.

The 11 Turkish regions hit by the quake and its nearly 5,000 aftershocks are home to more than 1.74 million refugees, according to the United Nations.

Turkey is home to nearly four million Syrians in all.

Mazen Allouch, an official on the Syrian side of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, told AFP on Friday that the bodies 1,528 Syrians killed in the quake have been repatriated home so far.

Officials and medics said 38,044 people had died in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria, bringing the confirmed total to 41,732.

