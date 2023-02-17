Home World

Japan weighs finally lifting age of consent from 13

This leaves room for perpetrators to "shift blame to the victims, and argue that sex was initiated or enjoyed by the children", said Kanajiri, an activist.

Published: 17th February 2023 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese justice ministry panel on Friday proposed raising the country's age of consent, currently among the world's lowest at just 13, as part of a major overhaul of sex crime legislation.

The move to raise the age of consent to 16 is part of a package of reforms that would also clarify rape prosecution requirements and criminalise voyeurism.

The recommendations presented to the justice minister come after a series of rape acquittals that sparked outcry, and will form the basis for draft amendments that could be enacted by parliament later this year.

Japan's age of consent, the lowest among the G7 industrialised nations, has stayed unchanged since its enactment in 1907.

The age of consent is 16 in Britain and South Korea, 15 in France, and 14 in Germany and China.

Under current Japanese law, children at least 13 years old are considered capable of consent, meaning sexual activity with them is not considered statutory rape.

This has meant even teen rape survivors face the same high bars to prosecuting perpetrators that adults do.

In practice, regional ordinances banning "lewd" acts with minors are sometimes seen as effectively raising the age of consent to 18 in many parts of Japan.

But they come with significantly lighter penalties than rape charges and deem sex with children merely "unethical" conduct, "completely discounting its forced nature", Kazuna Kanajiri, an activist fighting pornography and sexual exploitation, told AFP.

This leaves room for perpetrators to "shift blame to the victims, and argue that sex was initiated or enjoyed by the children", said Kanajiri, who heads Tokyo-based group PAPS and welcomes plans to raise the age of consent to 16.

'Violence and intimidation'
Teen couples who are no more than five years apart in age would be exempt from prosecution if both partners are over 13.

Japan last revised its criminal code on sexual offences in 2017, for the first time in more than a century, but campaigners said the reforms were insufficient.

And in 2019, a string of acquittals in rape cases triggered nationwide rallies.

Among the most controversial provisions in the existing law is a requirement that prosecutors prove rape perpetrators used "violence and intimidation" to incapacitate victims.

Critics have argued that the requirement effectively blames victims for not resisting enough, and say survivors can freeze during assaults or submit to avoid further injury.

The justice ministry panel did not scrap the wording but clarified it covers drugging, catching victims off-guard and psychologically controlling them.

The clarification "isn't meant to make it easier or harder" to secure rape convictions, but "will hopefully make court verdicts more consistent", justice ministry official Yusuke Asanuma said.

Campaigners have welcomed the move as a step forward though it "still fails to meet international rape legislation standards", advocacy group Human Rights Now said in a statement.

Japan, it added, should redefine "the crime of rape as all non-consensual sexual intercourse".

The panel also proposed a new offence covering the act of secretly filming someone for sexual purposes, and lengthening the statute of limitations for sexual violence against minors, to allow them more time to come forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
consent Japan sex crimes child sexual abuse
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp