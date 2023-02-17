Pastor dies in Mozambique while trying to fast for 40 days like Jesus Christ

By Online Desk

A pastor who tried to imitate Jesus Christ by fasting for 40 days has died.

The 39-year-old Francisco Barajah was the founder of the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church in Mozambique.

He was also a French teacher in the town of Messica in the central province of Manica, bordering Zimbabwe.

The Gospel according to Luke says that after his baptism, Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness, where he fasted for 40 days. In the Gospel of Matthew, in the New Testament of the Bible, it says: "At that time Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert to be tempted by the devil. He fasted for forty days and forty nights and afterward was hungry," The Mirror noted while reporting about the pastor's death.

According to the report, after 25 days without food or water, the pastor lost weight to the point where he could not stand up. He was taken to hospital in the city of Beira, at the insistence of relatives and followers and then was diagnosed with acute anaemia and failure of his digestive organs. He was rehydrated with serums and an attempt was made to introduce liquid foods, but it was too late and he died on Wednesday.

