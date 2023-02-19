Home World

Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Pakistan's Balochistan

The suspect, identified as Mahbal, was arrested on Saturday in Quetta's Satellite Town, a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official of the Balochistan police said.

Published: 19th February 2023 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan flag. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

QUETTA: Pakistani security forces arrested a woman with a jacket laden with explosives who was planning to carry out a suicide attack in the Balochistan province, police said on Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Mahbal, was arrested on Saturday in Quetta's Satellite Town, a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official of the Balochistan police said.

"The woman was arrested on an intelligence tip-off, and a suicide jacket with explosives was also recovered from her bag," the official said.

He said the woman, affiliated to the outlawed insurgent Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), was sent to Quetta for allegedly carrying out a suicide attack.

"The woman was arrested from near a park in Quetta's Satellite Town when teams of CTD and intelligence agencies conducted an operation in the area against the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front," the CTD official said.

"She had a bag with the suicide jacket that had four to five kilograms of explosives on it," he said.

"We got an intelligence tip-off that the BLF had sent a suicide bomber to carry out an attack on a key installation in Quetta. We have identified her as Mahbal, wife of Bebagar alias Nadeem," he added.

Last year in April, a female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan National Army (BLA) carried out a suicide attack at the Karachi University's Confucius Institute entrance, killing three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver.

The arrest comes days after a deadly attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants on the Karachi Police Chief's head office on Friday, which killed seven people, including three terrorists and as many security personnel.

Security forces managed to kill the terrorists and clear the building after nearly four hours, with the help of police and paramilitary rangers.

After security lapses emerged as the cause for the TTP terrorists' successful entry into the building, the Inspector General of Sindh Police formed a committee of top-ranking police officials to probe into the incident and supervise the investigation of the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balochistan suicide bomber
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp