Home World

Biden says Russia treaty suspension 'big mistake'

Russia's foreign ministry said it would still comply with the treaty until it expired in early 2026.

Published: 23rd February 2023 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

G20 Summit, Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By AFP

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Russia's decision to suspend a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Washington was a "big mistake".

He spoke a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of Moscow's participation in the New START arms treaty.

Biden made the brief comment in Warsaw ahead of a meeting with the leaders of several countries on NATO's eastern flank to discuss support for war-torn Ukraine.

When a journalist asked for a reaction to Russia's decision, Biden at first joked that he didn't "have time".

Then, after a pause, he said: "big mistake".

New START, the last nuclear arms control pact between Russia and the United States, commits them to limiting their stockpile of nuclear warheads.

Following Putin's announcement, Russian lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved the suspension of Moscow's participation in the treaty.

Russia's foreign ministry said it would still comply with the treaty until it expired in early 2026.

Russia's decision to suspend the treaty was "reversible" -- but Washington "must show political will", it added.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia's decision "deeply unfortunate and irresponsible" but said Washington was still willing to talk about the issue.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's move meant that "the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden RUSSIA
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp