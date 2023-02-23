Home World

Russia's army guarantor of stability: Putin

Putin promised to boost arms production nearly a year after the start of the Ukraine offensive.

Published: 23rd February 2023 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called Russia's army a guarantor of national stability, promising to boost arms production nearly a year after the start of the Ukraine offensive.

"A modern, efficient army and navy are a guarantee of the country's security and sovereignty, a guarantee of its stable development and its future," Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the annual "Defender of the Fatherland Day" holiday in Russia.

"That's why, as before, we will pay priority attention to strengthening our defence capabilities," he added on the eve of the first anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Putin said Russia will "conduct the balanced and high-quality development of all components of the armed forces" in particular by equipping troops with "new strike systems, reconnaissance and communication equipment, drones and artillery systems".

"Now our industry is rapidly increasing the production of an entire range of conventional weapons," he said in the video released by the Kremlin.

The president also hailed Russian soldiers, who are fighting "heroically" in Ukraine and "defending our people in our historical lands".

Russia's "unbreakable unity is the key to our victory," he said.

Putin sent Moscow's troops to Ukraine on February 24, 2022, launching what he called a "special military operation" there.

In the autumn he announced the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to boost Russia's ranks in Ukraine, which is backed financially and militarily by Washington and several European capitals.

During his two decades in power, Putin has made strengthening the armed forces a top priority and introduced hypersonic weapons, which he described as "invincible", to Russia's arsenal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp