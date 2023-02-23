Home World

WMCC on India- China border affairs held in person after four years in Beijing

Both sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas.

Published: 23rd February 2023 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (File Photo | Radio Pakistan)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 26th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and  Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 22 February 2023 in person in Beijing.

“This  was the first WMCC meeting since the 14th meeting held in July 2019, to be held in person. Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” according to the MEA.

Both sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector and create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

“ To achieve this objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (18th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date. The two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels,” according to the MEA.

