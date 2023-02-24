Home World

'India maintains close ties with Myanmar, transfers weapons,' says report quoting humanitarian outfits

And in a show of support for the junta, Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar attended the military council's Independence Day ceremony on Jan. 4, the report said.

A young landmine victim learns to use his new prosthetic limbs at Hpa-An Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center in Hpa-An township, Karen State, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

India, the world’s largest democracy, has nurtured closer relations with Myanmar’s military junta over the past two years, including providing weapons at least four times since the 2021 coup d'etat, two humanitarian and advocacy organizations in India said, Radio Free Asia reported.

The Indian government and Indian companies sold radar technologies and remote control air defense systems to Myanmar’s military government in 2021, said India for Myanmar, which helps refugees from the war-torn country who have fled to neighboring India, according to the report.

Last year, heavy artillery weapons, detonators for bombs and thermal imaging devices used with automatic rifles and scopes were sold, the group said. And in a show of support for the junta, Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar attended the military council's Independence Day ceremony on Jan. 4, it said.

“We have found out that India is keeping the same relationship with the Myanmar junta just as it was with the previous civilian government before the military coup,” said Salai Dokhar, founder of India for Myanmar.

“I must say that India … recognizes and keeps closer relations with the military junta than Russia and China do,” Dokhar said.

“India’s supply of fuses to the Myanmar military is inexcusable,” Justice For Myanmar spokesperson Yadanar Maung said in the news release, Radio Free Asia report added.

“India is directly supporting the junta’s indiscriminate attacks against civilians by allowing the export of key components in the very weapons the military is using to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

