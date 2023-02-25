Home World

China seeks to water down G20 statement on Ukraine: Sources

One delegate said on condition of anonymity that China wanted to remove the word "war".

Published: 25th February 2023 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

A woman who fled a nearby village looks out from a window of a church in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BENGALURU: G20 finance ministers struggled Saturday to agree on a joint statement on the global economy at talks in India, with China seeking to water down any reference to the Ukraine war, officials said.

Spain's representative Nadia Calvino said that because of "less constructive" approaches by some unspecified countries at talks among the world's top 20 economies in Bengaluru, agreeing on a statement was proving "difficult".

China wanted to water down the language of a G20 leaders' statement from November that had said that "most members strongly condemned the war" in Ukraine, officials told AFP.

One delegate said on condition of anonymity that China wanted to remove the word "war".

Others said a joint statement was now unlikely, as has happened in several other such gatherings since Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Representatives were negotiating until 2.00 am Saturday, another delegate said.

China and current G20 president India have refused to condemn Russia, which is New Delhi's biggest arms supplier and a major source of oil for India since the invasion.

But Western countries -- including Germany and France -- insisted that the language cannot be weaker than the communique issued by G20 leaders in Indonesia in November.

The two-day event -- also involving G20 central bank chiefs at a luxury hotel -- also focused on debt relief for poorer countries hit by rocketing inflation because of the war.

The International Monetary Fund said ahead of the meeting that around 15 percent of low-income countries were in debt distress and an additional 45 percent were at high risk.

Western officials including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on China to take "haircuts" on its loans to debt-stricken nations such as Zambia and Sri Lanka.

China wants multilateral lenders including the World Bank -- which Beijing sees as Western-controlled -- also to restructure their loans, but the United States and others oppose this.

Other topics in Bengaluru included efforts towards a global tax on tech giants and widening the remit of multilateral development banks such as the World Bank to help nations hit by climate change.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war China
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp