Dailies across US drop 'Dilbert' cartoon after creator's racist rant: Reports

By Online Desk

Newspapers across the US are pulling the “Dilbert” cartoon after a podcast racial rant from creator and author Scott Adams, Deadline reported.

The Dilbert cartoon is a satire on office politics and has been around for more than three decades, the report said.

According to Deadline, Adams said on his Coffee with Scott Adams online video program that white people should “get the hell away from Black people,” labeling Blacks as a “hate group.”

The Daily Beast reported: Pro-Trump cartoonist Scott Adams pulled the mask all the way off this week, declaring on his podcast that white people should “get the hell away from Black people” while labeling African-Americans as a “hate group.”

Adams, who has written the satirical office comic strip Dilbert for more than three decades, said during his Coffee with Scott Adams online video program that current polling proves that there is “no fixing” the current racial tension in America and that whites should live in largely segregated neighborhoods, Daily Beast said.

The Dilbert creator, the report added, has seemingly embraced more radical positions since first comparing former President Donald Trump to Jesus in late 2015. Since then, he’s openly courted controversy while dipping his toes into far-right culture war battles. Outside of peddling debunked COVID-19 cures, Adams also ludicrously predicted that if Joe Biden won the presidential election, there was a “good chance” Republicans would be hunted down and “dead within a year.”

