Pilot makes 360-degree turn to allow passengers watch northern lights

By Online Desk

An easyJet flight made a 360-degree turn to allow its passengers to watch an “amazing display” of the northern lights as it flew over the northern tip of the UK.

On Monday evening, passengers on flight U21806 from Reykjavik in Iceland to Manchester Airport were able to take pictures of the celestial spectacle after the pilot decided to perform the circular turn, Evening Standard reported.

Just unbelievable. The camera sucked in SO much light last night… impossible not to make these look photoshopped, but hey, we do live on a spherical Eden hurtling through an infinite cosmos, so…#Aurora #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #Hebrides pic.twitter.com/69IWpwva5W — Hannah Close (@itshannahlclose) February 27, 2023

The controlled detour to the west of the Faroe Islands took just less than 10 minutes and occurred shortly after 8.30 pm, while the Airbus A320 was flying at an altitude of 37,000ft (11,000m) and at a little under 500mph, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

According to BBC, passenger Adam Groves, of Lymm, Cheshire, said the "incredible" sight "topped off" his four-night trip, which also saw him get engaged.

It came as the country enjoyed a second night of spectacular views.

Mr Groves said he and his fiancee Jasmine Mapp were on the right-hand side of the plane, which took off from Reykjavik, and would not have been able to see the lights if it was not for the "very kind" pilot, the report added.

