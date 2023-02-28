Home World

Pilot makes 360-degree turn to allow passengers watch northern lights

The controlled detour to the west of the Faroe Islands took just less than 10 minutes and occurred shortly after 8.30 pm on Monday.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

An “amazing display” of the northern lights. ( Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

An easyJet flight made a 360-degree turn to allow its passengers to watch an “amazing display” of the northern lights as it flew over the northern tip of the UK.

On Monday evening, passengers on flight U21806 from Reykjavik in Iceland to Manchester Airport were able to take pictures of the celestial spectacle after the pilot decided to perform the circular turn, Evening Standard reported.

The controlled detour to the west of the Faroe Islands took just less than 10 minutes and occurred shortly after 8.30 pm, while the Airbus A320 was flying at an altitude of 37,000ft (11,000m) and at a little under 500mph, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

According to BBC, passenger Adam Groves, of Lymm, Cheshire, said the "incredible" sight "topped off" his four-night trip, which also saw him get engaged.

It came as the country enjoyed a second night of spectacular views.

Mr Groves said he and his fiancee Jasmine Mapp were on the right-hand side of the plane, which took off from Reykjavik, and would not have been able to see the lights if it was not for the "very kind" pilot, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northern Lights UK
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp