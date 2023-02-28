Home World

Rapist UK trans woman Isla Bryson jailed for eight years

The 31-year-old was convicted in January of raping two women in 2016 and in 2019 when she was a man known as Adam Graham, the report said.

Image used for representational purpose only.

LONDON - A transgender woman in Scotland convicted of raping two women before beginning to transition was on Tuesday given eight years’ jail, in a case that has stoked political controversy in the United Kingdom.

According to The Straits Times, Isla Bryson was handed the prison sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh, and will also spend a further three years on license.

The case garnered widespread attention and a public outcry after Bryson was initially held in a women’s prison before the Scottish government reversed course and removed the rapist from the facility, The Straits Times noted.

After details of the contentious case emerged last month, the Scottish Prison Service decided transgender women with a history of violence against women would no longer be sent to all-female prisons, the report added.

