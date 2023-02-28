Home World

US Senate leader says India is America's precise partner to keep China in check

Schumer's statement comes after a trip to India and other countries including Pakistan, Germany and Israel wherein he led a Congressional delegation of nine Senators.

Published: 28th February 2023 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives to speak with reporters following a Democratic Caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India is precisely the kind of partner the US needs to provide a check against China, powerful American Senator Chuck Schumer told his colleagues on Monday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates the point that the two largest democracies of the world need to work together against the hegemony of the Chinese Communist Party or CCP.

Senator Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, just returned from a trip to India and other countries including Pakistan, Germany and Israel wherein he led a Congressional delegation of nine Senators.

"We relayed a very important message during our meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi. India and America are going to need each other to outcompete the Chinese Communist Party. India is precisely the kind of partner that the US needs to provide a check against the hostile tactics of the CCP. They are the world's largest democracy, still young compared to its peers and primed for tremendous growth in decades to come," Schumer told his Senatorial colleagues in a speech from the Senate floor.

"I told the Prime Minister that if our democracies are to prosper in this century, we're going to have to work together, not only to boost our common defence but to promote our mutual prosperity. That means working together to strengthen our economic ties, deepen trade, and make it easier to recruit talented workers from abroad to work in our country," Schumer said.

"It also means we must collaborate to establish the norms for the technologies of the future. Right now, the world's democracies are competing with the Chinese Communist Party to dominate the technologies that will rule this century, like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, clean energy, advanced semiconductor manufacturing and more," he said.

In India, the United States and all the world's democracies must make sure that these technologies become vectors of prosperity, not the weapons of autocratic regimes, he asserted.

Other members from the US Congressional delegation who accompanied Schumer were Senators Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez-Masto, and Peter Welch. All are from the Democratic party.

"We have already seen how the Chinese use artificial intelligence to eavesdrop on its people. I think the prime minister appreciated the point we were making about the need for India and the United States, the two largest democracies, to work together against the CCP hegemon," he said.

Schumer, who travelled to several Indian cities including Jaipur, Agra, Mumbai and New Delhi, said that India is an amazing country.

"I was enthralled by it. Incredible! It has a thriving diaspora, many of whom live in New York, here in the United States. Our partnership has a huge potential for growth in the 21st century."

The Senator said that during his meetings with the leaders of Pakistan, Germany, Israel and India including prime minister Modi, the congressional delegation stressed the importance of standing with Ukraine in its struggle against Russia. "We asked each of these leaders to do more."

Schumer said it has been more than a year now since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his "illegal" invasion. "I made it clear to leaders abroad that the worst thing we can do right now is waver in our support for the Ukrainian people. I warned them that a Russian victory in Ukraine would not mean an end to Putin's escapades and expansionist proclivities so much as it would mean an escalation of his viciousness and desire for more territory. Success in Ukraine will only embolden Putin if he sees the free nations of the world turn a blind eye to his aggressions," he said.

"Should Putin win in Ukraine, it would endanger the security of both established and burgeoning democracies across the world, and I think the leaders all nine of us spoke with got that message," Schumer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US China tensions Chuck Schumer US India ties Indo china dispute China USA
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp