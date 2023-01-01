Home World

Many under 19s still vulnerable to Covid: Study

The study published in eClinicalMedicine stated seroprevalence estimates were higher in those children who were living in underprivileged countries and who belonged to a minority ethnic background.

Published: 01st January 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

For representational purposes | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

LONDON: 50-70 per cent of “children” below the age of 19 were susceptible to the SARS-CoV-2 infection by the end of 2021 and before the commencement of the Omicron wave. This showcased a need for more effective vaccines and better vaccination coverage, according to a study.

It was also found that worldwide seroprevalence estimates varied from 7.3 per cent in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic to 37.6 per cent in the fifth wave and 56.6 per cent in the sixth wave.

Seroprevalence is defined as the percentage of people in a population who have proteins called antibodies in their blood that show they have been exposed to a virus or other infectious agent. The highest seroprevalences in different pandemic waves were estimated for South-East Asia—17.9 to 81.8 per cent—and the African region—17.2 to 66.1 per cent—while the lowest seroprevalence was estimated for the Western Pacific region between 0.01 and 1.01 per cent, the study said.

The study published in eClinicalMedicine stated seroprevalence estimates were higher in those children who were living in underprivileged countries and those who belonged to a minority ethnic background.

Seroprevalence was defined as the number of children who tested positive for specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 serum antibodies, using a well-designated threshold in the assay, divided by the total number of children tested. Scientists conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis in which they searched international and pre-printed scientific databases from December 1, 2019, to July 10, 2022, in order to assess SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence and determinants in children worldwide.

Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, researchers observed that those aged 0-19 years and referred to as “children” by the study had higher rates of hospitalisation. This highlighted a need for in-depth knowledge of SARS-CoV-2 seroepidemiology in children. Pooled seroprevalences were estimated according to World Health Organization (WHO) regions using random-effects meta-analyses.

“Findings indicate that, by the end of 2021 and before the Omicron wave, around 50-70 per cent of children globally were still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, clearly emphasising the need for more effective vaccines and better vaccination coverage among children and adolescents...,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 pandemic EClinicalMedicine
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp