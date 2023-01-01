Home World

Ukraine shoots down 45 drones: Air force

Published: 01st January 2023 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in front of a residential building in the Ukrainian capita Kyiv on December 31, 2022.

A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in front of a residential building in the Ukrainian capita Kyiv on December 31, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine shot down 45 Russian drones overnight as the pro-Western country rang in the New Year, the air force said on Sunday.

In a New Year's Eve assault, Moscow attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and Iranian-made drones.

Ukraine's air force said in a statement that air defences destroyed 45 "Shahed" drones.

Thirteen drones were shot down at the end of 2022 and another 32 in the new year, the statement said.

Ukrainian authorities did not say if some of the drones reached their targets.

Andriy Nebitov, the head of the Kyiv police, posted on Facebook a picture of the wreckage of a downed drone that featured the words "Happy New Year" in Russian.

"That is everything you need to know about the terror state and its army," he wrote.

The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month.

After a series of humiliating military defeats, Russia in October began targeting Ukraine's infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark.

