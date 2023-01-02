Home World

Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 passengers dead

Helicopter debris was spread over a sandy outcrop after the collision, which occurred near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Published: 02nd January 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Australia Helicopter Crash

The image shows sand bank with crashed helicopter on Gold Coast, Australia on January 2, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four passengers and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer.

One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park in Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector, said at a news conference.

One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access.

The dead and three most seriously injured people were all passengers in the crashed helicopter.

“Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety from an airframe that was upside down,” Worrell said.

“(People on) Jet Skis, family boaters, ordinary members of the public rushed to assist these people.”

Passengers in the other helicopter, which lost its windscreen in the crash, are also receiving medical assistance.

Footage of the crash showed a helicopter shortly after takeoff being clipped by another helicopter flying over the water.

A witness named John told Melbourne radio station 3AW that patrons at Sea World heard the crash.

He said staff at the theme park moved swiftly to close off areas closest to the crash.

“There was a massive, massive bang,” he said. “It was just huge. I’m not sure if it was the propellers or whatever hitting each other. But there was this poor lady and her son near the helipad in tears.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the accident was an “unthinkable tragedy.

“My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident,” she said.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway. Queensland Ambulance Service said earlier that 13 people were being assessed for injuries. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia's summer.
 

