Home World

Iran issues warning on mandatory headscarf in cars amid anti-hijab protests: Media

Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Published: 02nd January 2023 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab

A file photo of women in hijab used for representational purpose. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian police have resumed warnings that women must wear mandatory headscarves even in cars, media reported Monday, as unrest continues following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Tehran generally calls the protests "riots".

Fars news agency quoted a senior police officer who said the "new stage" of the Nazer-1 programme -- "surveillance" in Persian -- was being rolled out "across the country by the police".

The Nazer programme, launched in 2020, concerns the "removal of hijab in cars," Fars added.

When it was launched in 2020, car owners would be sent an SMS text message alerting them of a dress code violation in their vehicle and warning of "legal" action if repeated.

But police have seemingly dropped the threat of legal action, according to messages posted on social media platforms.

"The removal of hijab has been observed in your vehicle: It is necessary to respect the norms of the society and make sure this action is not repeated," read a message reportedly sent by police and posted on social media.

ALSO READ | Iran: Mahsa Amini was beaten severely in front of brother, says cousin as women-led protests intensify

Iran's morality police –- known as Gasht-e Ershad, or "Guidance Patrol" -- have a mandate to enter public areas to check on the implementation of the strict dress code.

Following the protests, numerous women in upmarket districts of the capital Tehran, as well as in more modest and traditional southern suburbs, were observed without a headscarf and without being stopped.

Since September, the morality police's white and green vans became a much less common sight on the streets of Tehran.

In early December, Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying that the morality police had been closed down.

But campaigners were sceptical about his comments, which appeared to be an impromptu response to a question at a conference, rather than a clearly signposted announcement by the interior ministry which oversees the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab Anti-hijab protest Iran Mahsa Amini
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Observer
    Is this the true face of their faith? Our hearts go out to the bullied Kurdish people in the region.
    9 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp