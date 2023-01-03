Home World

Dubai cuts alcohol tax to boost tourism amid competition between major cities

The personal liquor licence, available to non-Muslims aged over 21 and required to buy alcohol at Dubai's small number of licensed shops, is now free.

Published: 03rd January 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By AFP

DUBAI: Dubai has dropped a 30 per cent tax on alcohol sales in an apparent bid to lure tourists as competition rises between major cities in the wealthy Gulf.

The cut, announced by distributors but not confirmed by authorities, looks set to slash prices that are among the world's highest, with beer routinely costing more than $15 a pint, or half-litre.

The personal liquor licence, available to non-Muslims aged over 21 and required to buy alcohol at Dubai's small number of licensed shops, is now free, according to distributors MMI and African and Eastern.

"Buying your favourite drinks just got easier and cheaper!" MMI said in a Facebook post detailing the cuts. There was no immediate comment from Dubai authorities.

Dubai is the financial, trade and tourism hub of the United Arab Emirates, a Muslim country and major oil exporter which has gradually loosened the shackles on drinking.

Unlike neighbouring Saudi Arabia, most of the UAE is far from being a dry country, with alcohol sold in licensed venues including hotels, restaurants, bars and designated shops. It cannot be consumed in public, however.

Of the UAE's seven Emirates, only Sharjah, neighbouring Dubai, forbids alcohol completely.

The move to make drinking cheaper comes as the Saudi capital Riyadh pursues a sustained drive to attract foreign visitors and companies, and weeks after gas-rich Qatar raised its profile by hosting the football World Cup.

Dubai attracted more than 12 million international overnight visitors in the first 11 months of 2022 -- more than double the 6.02 million who visited during the same period in 2021, according to Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai alcohol tax Tourism
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp