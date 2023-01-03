Home World

Sri Lankan concerned about intelligence agencies after drug lord flees to India

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:40 PM

Sri Lanka Flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday raised concerns over the country's intelligence network after notorious underworld gangster and drug lord Kanjipani Imran alias Mohammed Imran fled to India after his release on bail.

Imran, wanted by the Sri Lankan authorities for various offences, including murders and criminal intimidation, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and deported to the island nation.

He was in judicial custody till a local court on December 20 last year granted him bail on payment of two sureties, each 5 million local currencies.

The Sri Lankan police last week said Imran fled to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu days after his release on bail.

Speaking to reporters here, Cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena said Imran's fleeing to India has raised concerns on the working of the Sri Lankan intelligence agencies and they must be questioned on the issue.

He said similar concerns over Sri Lanka's intelligence network were also raised after the Easter Sunday attack.

The local intelligence was inactive even after being alerted by their Indian counterpart about the 2019 bombings carried out by ISIS-related terrorists.

Comments

