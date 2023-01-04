Home World

Biden renominates several Indian-Americans to key US administration roles

The 118th Congress kicked off on Tuesday with the swearing-in of Senators and the start of the process of election of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Published: 04th January 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image of US Congress used for representational purpose. (Photo |AP)

Image of US Congress used for representational purpose. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has renominated at least half a dozen Indian Americans to key administration positions which could not be confirmed by the Senate in the last Congress.

The 118th Congress kicked off on Tuesday with the swearing-in of Senators and the start of the process of election of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Among those renominated by Biden and sent to the Senate were Richard Verma (54), to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, and Dr Vivek Hallegere Murthy (45), to be Representative of the US on the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation.

Verma, who served as a former US ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017, is currently the Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard.

Murthy was confirmed by the US Senate in March 2021 to serve as the 21st Surgeon General of the country.

He previously served as the 19th Surgeon General under former President Barack Obama.

Biden also sent to the Senate the renomination of Anjali Chaturvedi to be General Counsel, Department of Veterans Affairs, Ravi Chaudhary to be an Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, Geeta Rao Gupta to be Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues, and Radha Iyengar Plumb to be a Deputy Under Secretary of Defence.

All these key administration positions were nominated by Biden in the last Congress, but they were not confirmed by the Senate.

Biden, who has maintained a close relationship with the community since his Senator days, often jokes around about his Indian relationship.

He made history in 2020 by selecting Indian-origin Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The list of Indian-Americans in the White House as compiled by Indiaspora reflects that there would be only a few meetings inside the White House or in Biden's Oval Office that would not have an Indian-American presence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Indian-Americans US Congress US Senate
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp