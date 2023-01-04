Home World

Germany rejects Polish demands for WWII compensation

Berlin has repeatedly rejected the claims, saying Poland officially renounced such demands in a 1953 accord.

Published: 04th January 2023 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

An image of a World War II bomb used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WARSAW: Germany has formally rejected a World War II reparations claim estimated to be 1.3 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion), the Polish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Since coming to power in 2015, Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has championed the issue and evoked Germany's "moral duty".

Poland in September estimated the financial cost of World War II losses to be 1.3 trillion euros and sent a formal diplomatic note to Berlin demanding compensation.

Berlin has repeatedly rejected the claims, saying Poland officially renounced such demands in a 1953 accord.

"According to the German government, the issue of reparations and compensation for wartime losses remains closed and it does not intend to enter into negotiations," the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The German foreign ministry confirmed that it had "responded to a verbal note from Poland dated October 3" but did not give any details.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had rejected the demand during a visit to Warsaw in October saying the issue was for Berlin a closed chapter.

The Polish foreign ministry said meanwhile it "will further continue to seek compensation for German aggression and occupation in 1939-1945".

Also Tuesday, Warsaw said it had called on the United Nations for support in its efforts to receive war reparations.

Polish conservatives argue their country was forced to sign the 1953 accord by the Soviet Union.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany World War II Germany- Poland compensation
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp