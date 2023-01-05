Home World

Imran Khan alleges former Army chief Gen Bajwa wanted to get him killed

Khan, 70, had been at loggerheads with Bajwa ever since his ouster from power in April by a no-confidence motion.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LAHORE: In a fresh attack on Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that the former army chief wanted to have him murdered and impose a state of emergency in the country.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the startling allegation during an interview with private Bol News channel in Lahore.

Khan, 70, had been at loggerheads with Bajwa ever since his ouster from power in April by a no-confidence motion.

He suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, some 150-km from Lahore, where he was leading the long march to press for snap polls.

Khan said he was being told by many to stop levelling allegations against Bajwa as he has retired, but he could not cover up "the crimes that Gen Bajwa had committed", the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting the channel's Lahore bureau chief.

According to the report, Khan, in the as-yet unaired interview, claimed that Bajwa "wanted me dead". Khan has attacked Gen (retd.) Bajwa in the past.

Bajwa is now the main target of Khan who not only sees him as the sole reason for all his failures in the government but also alleges that the retired general had toppled his government as part of a US conspiracy.

Last month, Khan accused Bajwa of playing a "double game" against his government and said that he committed a "big mistake" by extending the tenure of then military chief in 2019.

Gen Bajwa, 61, retired on November 29 after getting a three-year extension in 2019 by the then Prime Minister Khan, who turned out to be the biggest critic of the Pakistan Army.

The powerful Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan, the former cricketer-turned-politician, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

He had alleged that the no-confidence vote was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

The US has denied the allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qamar Javed Bajwa Imran khan
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp