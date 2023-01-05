Home World

Indian citizen sentenced to 29 months of imprisonment in US for being involved in call centre scam

Throughout the course of the investigation, law enforcement identified hundreds of victims of this scheme, with total losses exceeding millions of dollars.

Published: 05th January 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An Indian citizen has been sentenced to 29 months of imprisonment for being involved in a call centre scam.

Moin Idrishbhai Pinjara pleaded guilty on November 30 and is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment. US District Judge Andrew Hanen ordered him to pay USD 6,35,103 in restitution to the victims of the conspiracy.

US Attorney Alamdar S Hamdani said between December 2019 and July 2020, Pinjara was a 'runner' in an Indian-based call centre scam. Callers in India would contact potential victims in the United States to extort money from them.

Pinjara would then use aliases and fake identification documents to pick up parcels containing cash which the victims had mailed.

One common script used in the schemes involved coercing victims into believing federal agents were investigating them, he said.

The 'agent' on the phone would convince the victim the only way to clear his or her name from the investigation was to send cash in a parcel package shipped through FedEx to a name and address they provided.

Runners like Pinjara in the United States would then pick up the parcels, federal prosecutors said.

Throughout the course of the investigation, law enforcement identified hundreds of victims of this scheme, with total losses exceeding millions of dollars.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) consistently warns people of similar scams and encourages citizens to protect themselves, a media release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
call centre scam Indian citizen imprisonment in US
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp