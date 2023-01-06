Home World

Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka from Dubai

In September 2022, he was given special security and a state bungalow upon his return to Sri Lanka from Thailand.

Published: 06th January 2023 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was ousted from power last year over his government's mishandling of the cash-strapped country's economy, has returned from Dubai, his first foreign trip since returning to Sri Lanka four months ago.

Rajapaksa and his wife Ayoma arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport here from Dubai on Thursday, the Daily Mirror Lanka newspaper reported, quoting the airport duty manager and spokesperson of the airport immigration department.

They arrived on an Emirates flight EK-650 from Dubai, the report said.

During his visit to Dubai, Rajapaksa visited the exotic animal farm called "Fame Park," according to news portal newsfirst.lk.

Rajapaksa,73, fled Sri Lanka to the Maldives on a Sri Lankan Airforce plane in July, as the country plunged into its worst economic and humanitarian crisis since its independence from Great Britain in 1948. He then proceeded to Singapore, from where he submitted his resignation on July 14.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa applies for US citizenship restoration: Report 

Weeks later, he flew to Thailand, seeking temporary shelter.

Thailand said Rajapaksa can stay in the country for 90 days because he is still a diplomatic passport holder. However, he was not allowed to engage in political activities in Thailand. He was confined to a hotel and surrounded by security personnel.

In September 2022, he was given special security and a state bungalow upon his return to Sri Lanka from Thailand.

Rajapaksa, an ex-military officer, became the president in November 2019.

Rajapaksa, formerly a dual citizen of both Sri Lanka and the US, had to give up his US citizenship ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

As per Sri Lankan Constitution, dual citizenship holders are barred from contesting elections.

His wife Ioma, son Manoj, daughter-in-law Sewwandi and grandchild are, however, all US citizens.

A corruption case against him when he was a top defence official was withdrawn soon after he was elected in 2019.

Earlier this month, Rajapaksa applied for restoration of his US citizenship after he failed to get asylum in any country, according to The Sunday Times newspaper. However, the US government is yet to consider the request, the newspaper reported.

The Rajapaksa family has dominated Sri Lankan politics for over two decades.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the 76-year-old patriarch and elder brother of Gotabaya was the country's president and prime minister.

Younger brother Basil Rajapaksa, 71, was earlier finance minister.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

In September, the IMF announced that it will provide Sri Lanka with a loan of about USD 2.9 billion over four years under a preliminary agreement to help the bankrupt island nation tide over its worst economic crisis and protect the livelihoods of the people.

The country is also expected to restructure its debt worth USD 29 billion, with Japan expected to coordinate with other creditor nations, including China on this issue.

In mid-April, Sri Lanka declared its international debt default due to the forex crisis. The country owes USD 51 billion in foreign debt, of which USD 28 billion must be paid by 2027.

There have been street protests in Sri Lanka against the government since early April due to its mishandling of the economic crisis.

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices have heaped misery on the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajapaksa family Sri Lanka Crisis Gotabaya Rajapaksa
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp