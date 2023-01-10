Home World

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in US after 'abdominal pain'; tweets photo from Florida hospital

The former Brazilian leader was stabbed in the abdomen in an attack that nearly claimed his life during his winning campaign in 2018, and has undergone multiple surgeries since.

Published: 10th January 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

ORLANDO: Brazilian far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a photo of himself from hospital in the United States on Monday, a day after his supporters drew international condemnation by invading the seat of power in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro posted the photo showing himself in a hospital bed in Orlando, Florida, the southern US state where he travelled two days before the end of his term on December 31.

The former Brazilian leader was stabbed in the abdomen in an attack that nearly claimed his life during his winning campaign in 2018, and has undergone multiple surgeries since.

He tweeted that "Yesterday I had new adhesions" and was hospitalized "in Orlando/USA."

"Thank you for your prayers and messages for a speedy recovery," the 67-year-old continued.

News of his hospitalization came the day after far-right protesters invaded the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court in the Brazilian capital, trashing the buildings in scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 attacks on the US Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, a Bolsonaro ally.

Earlier on Monday Bolsonaro's wife Michelle had confirmed on Instagram that the far-right leader was under observation at the hospital "due to abdominal discomfort stemming from the stabbing attack he suffered in 2018".

Brazil's O Globo newspaper has reported that Bolsonaro was admitted to AdventHealth Celebration acute care hospital outside Orlando.

The Orlando hospital did not immediately respond to an AFP inquiry.

The former leader snubbed the traditional handover of the presidential sash when the man who beat him at the polls, veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, took office on January 1.

He has been staying at the Orlando home of Brazilian former mixed martial arts champion Jose Aldo, a stone's throw from Disney World.

Bolsonaro also took to Twitter Sunday night to condemn the "pillaging" in Brasilia, but rejected Lula's claim he incited the attacks, defending the right to "peaceful protests."

Bolsonaro has had a series of health problems stemming from the knife attack in 2018, perpetrated by an attacker who was found mentally unfit to stand trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jair Bolsonaro Brazil former Brazilian leader
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp