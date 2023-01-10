Home World

China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation to restrictions imposed on Chinese travellers

Beijing has been accused by the World Health Organisation of withholding data on the state of the outbreak in China.

Published: 10th January 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 11:38 AM

Air China

A passenger checks her phone as an Air China passenger jet taxi past at the Beijing Capital International airport in Beijing.(File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China suspended visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travellers.

A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South Korea lifted its discriminatory measures on entrance by China to the country.

No other details were given, although China has threatened to take retaliation against countries that require travellers from China to show a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within the previous 48 hours.

China requires the same measures for travellers coming into the country.



