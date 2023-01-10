Home World

The 30-year battle to reform France's pension system

Taking a look back at the 30-year battle by various French governments of the left and right to keep one of Europe's most generous pension systems afloat.

Published: 10th January 2023 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo | AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron plans Tuesday to defy threats of mass protests in launching yet another bid to reform France's debt-ridden pension system by forcing the French to work longer.

In 2019, his attempt to replace dozens of separate regimes with a single points-based system and to push back the age for a full pension from 62 to 64 sparked the longest transport strike in decades.

Taking a look back at the 30-year battle by various French governments of the left and right to keep one of Europe's most generous pension systems afloat in the face of an ageing population:

1993: first reform

In 1993, the centre-right government of prime minister Edouard Balladur increases the number of years of work necessary for a full private sector pension from 37.5 to 40.

Balladur's government also changes the way pensions are calculated, basing them on the worker's 25 best-paid years instead of 10 previously.

There is little resistance to the plan, which skirts the more sensitive issue of public sector pensions.

1995: workers' revolt

In November 1995, France grinds to a halt over centre-right prime minister Alain Juppe's attempts to reform public sector pensions.

Trade unions call a general strike over the changes, crippling train and metro services for three weeks. The public sides massively with the strikers, forcing the government into a climbdown.

2003: mass protests

Eight years later, more than a million people take to the streets when centre-right prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin unveils plans to make state employees work for 40 years for a full pension, like in the private sector, and to shift everyone progressively to 42 years.

Raffarin refuses to back down. After weeks of demonstrations and strikes the bill passes parliament.

2007: Sarkozy does deal

Right-wing president Nicolas Sarkozy also takes on public sector unions when he comes to power, vowing to scrap the more advantageous pension schemes enjoyed by public service workers.

Train drivers go on strike but eventually agree to work the same number of years as everyone else after winning a range of concessions on how their pensions are calculated.

2010: from 60 to 62 years

Sarkozy runs into much greater opposition three years later when he moves to raise the legal retirement age from 60 to 62.

France's oil refineries are blockaded during two months of rolling strikes and protests but the resistance peters out after parliament adopts the bill.

 2014: 43 years of contributions

France's Socialists also tackle the pensions deficit after president Francois Hollande comes to power, gradually increasing the number of years of contributions required for a full pension to 43.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
France's pension system Emmanuel Macron pension
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp