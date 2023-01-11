Home World

Canada bars Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa brothers over rights abuses

International observers estimate that up to 40,000 civilians from the ethnic Tamil minority were killed during the war's final months in an indiscriminate bombing and clearance campaign.

Published: 11th January 2023 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Canada has issued a travel ban on former Sri Lankan presidents -- and brothers -- Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa for human rights abuses committed during the island nation's civil war.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was in office when a no-holds-barred military campaign wiped out the Tamil Tigers separatist movement in 2009, while Gotabaya helmed the defence ministry.

International observers estimate that up to 40,000 civilians from the ethnic Tamil minority were killed during the war's final months in an indiscriminate bombing and clearance campaign.

Top Sri Lankan military commanders have since been sanctioned and handed travel bans by Western nations, but Canada's decision is the first targeting the two members of the powerful political clan.

"Canada has taken decisive action today to end international impunity against violators of international law," foreign minister Melanie Joly said in a Tuesday statement.

Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said it had summoned Canada's acting envoy on Wednesday "to express our strongest displeasure".

Both brothers resisted international pressure to investigate war crimes committed during the traumatic, decades-long civil war during their time in office.

Gotabaya became president in 2019 but resigned last year at the peak of an unprecedented economic crisis that saw protesters storm his official residence.

He fled the country but has since returned and is living in a government compound with official police and military protection.

Two other Sri Lankan military officers were also sanctioned on Tuesday, prohibiting Canadian nationals from engaging in commerce with them and barring them from entering Canada.

Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake was facing a death sentence for slashing the throats of eight Tamil civilians, including children, but Gotabaya gave him a pardon soon after coming to power.

Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi is among several accused of murdering 11 young men between 2008 and 2009 as part of an extortion racket directed at the victims' families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada travel ban former Sri Lankan presidents Rajapaksa
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp