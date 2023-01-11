Home World

In first blowback, China halts visas to South Korea, Japan

Beijing was furious over Covid-19 curbs. It is not clear why the two countries were targeted and whether other nations would face similar consequences 

Published: 11th January 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BEIJING: China suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday, its embassies in Seoul and Tokyo said, in apparent retaliation for restrictions imposed on Chinese travellers over Covid concerns.

The embassies in Tokyo and Seoul announced the suspensions in brief online notices. The Seoul notice, posted on the embassy’s WeChat social media account, said the ban would continue until South Korea lifts its “discriminatory entry measures” against China.

The announcement covered tourist, business and some other visas. China’s Foreign Ministry threatened countermeasures last week against countries that had announced new virus testing requirements for travellers from China.

At least 10 in Europe, North America and Asia have done so recently, with officials expressing concern about a lack of information about rapidly spreading virus outbreaks in China.

It wasn’t clear why South Korea and Japan were targeted, and whether the suspensions would be expanded to other countries that have imposed virus testing on passengers from China.

China’s embassy in Tokyo said only that visa issuance had been suspended.

The announcements appeared to apply only to new applicants, with nothing about people currently holding visas.

ALSO READ | 'Unreliable data, new variants': Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “our government’s step to strengthen anti-virus measures on passengers arriving from China is based on scientific and objective evidence. We have provided information to the international community in a transparent manner and we have communicated with the Chinese side in advance.”

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said earlier that it would be “regrettable” if restrictions were imposed. 

